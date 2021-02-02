Construction Underway for 2021 St. Jude Dream Home

Payne Family Homes kicked off construction on the 2021 St. Jude Dream Home benefiting St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital with an early morning groundbreaking celebration Thursday, January 28 at Inverness in Dardenne Prairie. The homebuilder, one of St. Louis’ largest, has been leading the annual St. Jude Dream Home effort since 2014, raising over $7.1 million to benefit St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital. This world renowned hospital helps battle childhood cancer and other life-threatening diseases. Patient families never receive a bill from St. Jude for treatment, travel, housing or food—because all a family should worry about is helping their child live.

“We are thrilled – for the eight consecutive year – to again be building the St. Jude Dream Home,” says Eva Fryar, vice president of construction operations at Payne Family Homes. “Having seen firsthand the incredible work, leading edge research, and compassionate care offered by St. Jude to children from around the world battling life-threatening diseases, all of us on Team Payne are eager to continue helping the children and families served by St. Jude.”

Payne and St. Jude representatives were joined in spirit by its generous trade partners and sponsors from around the region who volunteer materials, labor, and time to help build the St. Jude Dream Home at no cost. The team of construction volunteers participated in an off-site COVID-friendly drive-through ‘Bricks & Sticks’ breakfast to kick off this momentous campaign. Contributing partners arrived at ABC Supply in O’Fallon to pledge their support for the 2021 St. Jude Dream Home build and share a hot breakfast donated by Chick-fil-A.

In 2020, hundreds of volunteers worked nearly around the clock, giving up weekends and holidays to help construct the Adelaide II St. Jude Dream Home at Legends Pointe in O’Fallon. 11,500 tickets to win the 2020 St. Jude Dream Home sold out in a record 15 days, raising another >$1,150,000 for St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.

The 2020 St. Jude Dream Home was recognized at the annual – this year virtual — St. Jude Dream Home Builder Summit in Memphis as one of the best in the country, winning the Best Special Features award for its spectacular finished lower level. Included in the award-winning finished lower level was a Cory Lamp Wine Cellars 180-bottle glass wine cellar, a full walk-behind wet bar, a social media booth, a rec room and lounging areas, a dining or game space, a full bath, unfinished storage, and exposed lumber displaying messages of hope and healing from local donors who sponsored framing materials during the Annual Buy a Stud Event hosted by Chic Lumber in O’Fallon. The 2020 St. Jude Dream Home was staged by InHance! Staging and showcased works by local artist, Zack Smithey.

At Builder Summit, Payne Family Homes was also named Zero Hero for the seventh consecutive year. Zero Hero is a title exclusively awarded to builders that deliver a 100% donated home to the fundraising effort. Payne Family Homes has received the title Zero Hero every year it has participated in the Dream Home Giveaway campaign.

National sponsors of the St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway campaign include Brizo, Trane, Shaw Floors, and Bosch Appliances. KTVI Fox 2 News is the exclusive local TV sponsor.

The 2021 St. Jude Dream Home, is a 4,060 sq. ft. Ashton II ranch. The home will feature 3 bedrooms and 3 and a half baths, a home gym, home office, doggy wash and pet care stations, rec room with bar and wine cellar, 5-car garage featuring ‘The Dog House’, zoom room for home school, see-through fireplace, 2 screened porches, and more. Tickets can be reserved beginning June 10 for $100 each, and only 14,000 will be sold. One lucky ticket holder will be awarded the 2021 St. Jude Dream Home live on-air at FOX2 KTVI on August 19, 2021.

Ticketholders may be eligible to win additional prizes including:

· Tickets on Sale Prize: $10,000 Visa gift card, courtesy of Paramount Bank & The Boehmer Team at BHHS Select Properties

· Early Bird Prize: Outdoor Kitchen & Hot Tub combo, courtesy of Prestige Pools & Spas

· Bonus Prize: 2021 Car donated by Frank Leta Automotive Outlet

The 2021 St. Jude Dream Home address is: 106 Royal Inverness Parkway, Dardenne Prairie, MO 63368. For more information about the 2021 St. Jude Dream Home, call or text 314-477-1218 or visit the St. Jude Dream Home page at www.paynefamilyhome.com.

Payne Family Homes extends special thanks to Jim Brennan, president of McKelvey Homes, for contributing to the offset the expense of the home site upon which the 2021 St. Jude Dream Home will be constructed.

Photo Above: L to R: Vince Gelezunas, Architect, Payne Family Homes; Stephanie Russo, Design Studio Manager, Payne Family Homes; Chris Vocelka, Purchasing & Estimating Manager, Payne Family Homes; Tom Foster, Superintendent, Payne Family Homes; Jim Brennan, President, McKelvey Homes; Dan Lang, City Administrator, City of Dardenne Prairie; Ken Kruse, President, Payne Family Homes; Todd Lesher, VP Sales & Marketing, Payne Family Homes; Eva Fryar, VP Construction Operations, Payne Family Homes; Scott Kerns, Area Construction Manager, Payne Family Homes; Todd Trentham, Inverness Community Sales Manager, Payne Family Homes.

Established as one of the Payne Family of companies in 2007, Payne Family Homes has quickly risen to be the St. Louis metro region’s second fastest-growing homebuilder and recently was named one of the area’s fastest growing companies by the St. Louis Business Journal. With communities in some of the most desirable areas of St. Charles, St. Louis and northern Jefferson counties, Payne Family Homes builds memorable estate homes, condos, villas, townhome and single-family homes in nearly every price range. For more information, visit www.paynefamilyhomes.com or call 314-477-1218.

St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital is leading the way the world understands, treats and defeats childhood cancer and other life-threatening diseases. It is the only National Cancer Institute-designated Comprehensive Cancer Center devoted solely to children. Treatments invented at St. Jude have helped push the overall childhood cancer survival rate from 20 percent to 80 percent since the hospital opened more than 50 years ago. Join the St. Jude mission by visiting stjude.org, liking St. Jude on Facebook (facebook.com/stjude) and following us on Twitter (@stjude).