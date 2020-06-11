Contegra Construction Building 320,000 SF Spec Warehouse in Growing Industrial Market

Contegra Construction Co. has broken ground on a 320,000-square-foot speculative warehouse, the latest addition to the growing industrial market in Columbus, Ohio. The project, called Dill Farms, is emerging at The Cubes at Rickenbacker in the Columbus suburb of Lockbourn, Ohio. The project is being developed by Lex Rickenbacker, LLC and CRG Real Estate Development. The building is slated for completion in October 2020.

Located on a 24-acre site on Rohr Road, Dill Farms is strategically located a short distance from the I-270 Jack Nicklaus Freeway which conveniently feeds major Columbus transportation routes including Interstate 71 and Interstate 70. The property is 16 miles from Columbus International Airport and 4.3 miles from Rickenbacker International Airport, a major cargo-dedicated airport.

Columbus is one of the fastest growing industrial markets in the United States. The city’s strategic location along I-70 and I-71 as well as its broad labor market make it a natural hub for distribution centers in the Midwest. At the beginning of the year, Colliers International’s Columbus Industrial Market forecast noted that “with first-class warehouse space in high demand, construction numbers continue to skyrocket. Development is at an all-time high, with over 9.7 million square feet under construction in the fourth quarter.”

Dill Farms will be constructed of tilt-up concrete panels and feature 32 dock doors, half of them with dock levelers. It will also include two drive-in doors, 36-foot clear height ceilings and be fully sprinklered. The building entrance will be highlighted by aluminum composite material (ACM) panels that form a brow accent. There will be parking for 132 vehicles.

Based in Edwardsville, Ill., Contegra is one of the St. Louis area’s largest general contractors and serves a national customer base that includes industrial, institutional, municipal, multi-family, office and retail projects. Its capabilities include building developer- and owner-driven projects and site development. Learn more at www.contegracc.com.

CRG is a privately held real estate development firm that has developed more than 8,000 acres of land and delivered more than 187 million square feet of commercial, industrial, institutional and multi-family assets exceeding $11 billion in value. CRG, headquartered in St. Louis, leverages a powerful North American platform with local market expertise and offices in Atlanta, Chicago, Columbus, Newport Beach, CA and Philadelphia. CRG’s philosophy of developing for the future and anticipating the enhanced needs of next generation users led to the creation of their industrial brand, The Cubes, and their multi-family brand, Chapter. For more information, visit CRG’s website at www.realcrg.com