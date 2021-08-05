Contegra Construction Building 70,000SF Headquarters & Manufacturing Facility for Diode Dynamics in St. Charles, Mo.

Automotive LED Lighting Maker Growing Manufacturing Capacity

Automotive LED lighting manufacturer Diode Dynamics is growing its business with plans to move into a new 70,000-square-foot headquarters/manufacturing facility in St. Charles, Mo. this fall. Contegra Construction is building the facility at Fountain Lakes Commerce Center. It will include a showroom, four drive-in engineering bays, an electronics manufacturing area, engineering laboratory, 30-foot clear height warehouse, and a two story office space. Diode Dynamics reports high demand for its products in the aftermarket LED lighting industry, requiring expansion of manufacturing capacity to support its growth

“We are thrilled to be constructing a new headquarters that’s custom-tailored to our needs,” said Diode Dynamics CEO and majority owner, Paul McCain. “This project will perfectly support our mission to design and manufacture automotive lighting products with the absolute best quality and performance possible, here in the USA.”

The company will move all of its existing employees from Earth City, Mo. and plans to add 36 new positions over the next five years.

Located at 3870 Millstone Parkway in St Charles, Mo., the new headquarters and manufacturing facility is being constructed with conventional steel frames and load bearing exterior tilt-up concrete wall panels. Working closely with Diode Dynamics, Contegra is customizing the facility to meet specific needs. When completed the facility will host a 16,000-square-foot office, 37,000-square-foot warehouse and a 14,000-square-foot manufacturing area.

Joining Contegra on the project are Remiger Design, BAX Engineering and SSC Engineering. Subcontractors include Kaemmerlen Electric, electrical; O.J. Laughlin Plumbing Co., Inc., plumbing; Wiegmann Associates, mechanical; and Bi-State Fire Protection Corp., fire protection.

The project is being financed by Bank of Franklin County. Diode Dynamics was represented by James Delgado of Cozad Commercial Real Estate, with David Zobel of Danna McKitrick, P.C. acting as counsel. The project is being supported by the Missouri Department of Economic Development, the 504 loan program of the Economic Development Council (EDC) of St. Charles County, and the City of St. Charles, Mo.

Established in 2008, Diode Dynamics is a privately-held designer, manufacturer, and distributor of automotive lighting products. For more information, visit www.diodedynamics.com.

Based in Edwardsville, Ill., Contegra is one of the St. Louis area’s largest general contractors and serves a national customer base that includes industrial, institutional, municipal, multi-family, office and retail projects. Its capabilities include building developer- and owner-driven projects and site development. Learn more at www.contegracc.com.

Share this: Tweet



