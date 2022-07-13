Contegra Construction Co. Advancing One Million SF Distribution Center in Liberty, Mo.

Facility Is Largest to Date at Northpoint’s Liberty Commerce Center

Liberty Commerce Center in the Kansas City suburb of Liberty, Mo. will open its largest distribution center this fall. Contegra Construction Co. is building 1.049-million-square-foot distribution facility – called Project Luna — for NorthPoint Development at the 337-acre industrial park.

Emerging at 2361 S. Withers Road, Liberty, Mo., Project Luna is being built with tilt-up concrete panels and will feature a 40-foot clear height, 112 dock doors, two drive-through doors and 20,000-square-feet of office space. It will be topped with a TPO roof and will include 56 rooftop HVAC units to maintain temperature control in the warehouse.

Contegra is building four retaining walls around the project site ranging from a few feet tall to nearly 40 feet. It is sequencing the installation of water, storm water and electrical infrastructure in conjunction with the retaining wall construction. Storm water control features two large underground detention systems.

Liberty Commerce Center was launched by NorthPoint in 2021 and will ultimately host 3.4 million square feet of industrial space. It is located near the Liberty city border with Claycomo, south of Liberty Parkway between Hughes and Campbell roads. It is currently planning five distribution centers. The more than one million-square-foot facility being built by Contegra will be the development’s largest to date.

Based in Edwardsville, Ill., Contegra is one of the St. Louis area’s largest general contractors and serves a national customer base that includes industrial, institutional, municipal, multi-family, office and retail projects. Its capabilities include building developer- and owner-driven projects and site development. Learn more at www.contegracc.com.

Share this: Tweet



