Contegra Construction Co. Building Distribution Center at Blue River Commerce Center in KC, Mo.

Contegra Construction Co. is targeting a year-end completion for the newest distribution facility at Blue River Commerce Center in Kansas City, Mo. The 390,943-square-foot distribution center will be the fourth of seven buildings planned at the 226-acre Blue River Class A industrial campus launched by NorthPoint Development in 2021. The South Kansas City Chamber of Commerce called the campus “the most significant industrial development in South Kansas City in many decades.”

Located at 1800 E. 94th Street, Kansas City, Mo., Contegra is building the distribution facility with tilt-up concrete panels. It will feature 24 dock doors, two drive-in doors, 40-foot clear height and a 3,000-square-foot mezzanine served by two stairways. The facility will be topped by a TPO roof and feature a Vapor Mitigation System. The facility is illuminated by LED high bay fixtures and includes 3,000 square feet of office space. Building Four will offer available trailer parking and staging for a total of 108 trucks.

Contegra is installing a DUCTILCRETE ® engineered slab flooring system. It will provide more durability in heavy traffic areas, increasing warehouse flexibility and load capacity. Contegra is also installing public water and sanitary systems and extending 94th and 95th to serve the building and future development.

Based in Edwardsville, Ill., Contegra is one of the St. Louis area’s largest general contractors and serves a national customer base that includes industrial, institutional, municipal, multi-family, office and retail projects. Its capabilities include building developer- and owner-driven projects and site development. Learn more at www.contegracc.com.

