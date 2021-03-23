Contegra Construction Co. Building Two Distribution Centers In Kansas City, KS

Next Phase Advances with a Total of 919,080 Square Feet of Warehouse Space

Northpoint Development’s is adding 919,080 square feet of distribution space at Turner Logistics Center in Kansas City, Kan. with the construction of two facilities by Contegra Construction. When completed in late summer and early fall the projects will give the 250-acre Turner Logistics Center a total of more than 1.3 million square feet of distribution space in three buildings, all built by Contegra. The development has the capacity for three million square feet of Class A industrial space. It is adjacent to the newly created Turner Diagonal interchange with Interstate 70.

“Our ideal location off of I-70 with the new Turner Diagonal has created a wonderful park which has generated a very high level of demand,” said Joseph S. Accurso, executive director, Cushman & Wakefield. “This has prompted NorthPoint and our team to initiate construction on building II and III on a speculative basis to catch up with market demand.”

Contegra is constructing both buildings of tilt-up concrete panels. Each features 36-foot clear height ceilings, a TPO roof with R20 insulation and energy efficient LED lighting and fire suppression systems. Building II is a 543,544-square-foot, cross dock facility featuring 54 dock doors, expandable to 80, and four drive in ramps. Parking is available for 284 vehicles and 137 trailers. The 375,536-square-foot Building III has 37 dock doors, two drive in ramps and is served by 371 parking spaces, including 12 ADA spaces. It also features a specialized storm water system to efficiently capture roof runoff.

As part of the construction of Building II, Contegra is expanding 69th street north from its intersection at Orville Road to facilitate future development at Turner Logistics Center.

Contegra has overcome challenges related to the bitter cold winter by carefully monitoring temperatures for tilt-up pours, using hot water and additives as needed to hold thermal temperatures to properly cure the concrete

In 2020, Contegra built the first building at Turner Logistics, a 408,000-square-foot facility, and numerous infrastructure improvements to support future development.

Based in Edwardsville, Ill., Contegra is one of the St. Louis area’s largest general contractors and serves a national customer base that includes industrial, institutional, municipal, medical, multi-family, office and retail projects. Its capabilities include building developer- and owner-driven projects and site development. Learn more at www.contegracc.com.