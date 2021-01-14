Contegra Construction Co. Completes Distribution Center at Turner Logistics Center In Kansas City

Delivers 408,000 SF Facility & Infrastructure Improvements for Entire Development in Five Months

The first of several large distribution facilities planned at Northpoint Development’s Turner Logistics Center in Kansas City, Kan. is open. Contegra Construction completed the 408,000-square-foot facility along with numerous infrastructure improvements to support future development in five months. The 250-acre Turner Logistics Center has the capacity for three million square feet of Class A industrial space adjacent to the newly created Turner Diagonal interchange with Interstate 70.

Contegra constructed the first distribution center with tilt-up concrete panels. It features a 36-foot clear height ceiling, 36 dock doors with four drive in ramps and is topped by TPO roof with R20 insulation. Inside, the facility has energy efficient LED lighting, a fire suppression system and a small office. Contegra also installed rooftop mechanical systems and under slab plumbing. Parking is available for 210 vehicles.

To support the first distribution center and future development, Contegra installed site utilities including the industrial electrical infrastructure and all public roads in the development and connectors to the Turner Diagonal.

