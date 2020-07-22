Contegra Construction Co. Completes Industrial Warehouse in Pontoon Beach, Ill

544,000 SF Warehouse Designed with Flexibility in Mind

The first industrial warehouse at Northpoint Development’s Gateway Tradeport in Pontoon Beach, Illinois is complete. Contegra Construction Co. built the 544,000-square-foot warehouse which is designed with flexibility to serve the region’s distribution market. Gateway Tradeport was launched in 2019. It is a 600-acre master planned industrial park with space to host more than 7.5 million square feet of distribution space.

Located at 5106 State Route 111, the warehouse features space that can be divisible into 135,000-square-foot increments. It features 36-foot clear height ceilings, 56 dock doors, fully equipped dock packages with 45,000 pound dock levelers, Clerestory warehouse windows efficient LED high-bay lighting with occupancy sensors and parking for 157 trailers. The facility built with tilt-up concrete panels and is topped by a TPO roof with R20 insulation.

Joining Contegra on the project were JF Electric Co.; Fenix Construction Co.; Affton Fabricating & Welding Co., Inc.; Bi-State Fire Protection Corp.; Icon Mechanical; Kamadulski Excavating and Grading Co., Inc.; Krudwig Structural Engineers; RCS Construction; Focal Pointe Landscaping; Wiese USA; and Christian Brothers Asphalt, Inc.

Based in Edwardsville, Ill., Contegra is one of the St. Louis area’s largest general contractors and serves a national customer base that includes industrial, institutional, municipal, medical, multi-family, office and retail projects. Its capabilities include building developer- and owner-driven projects and site development. Learn more at www.contegracc.com.