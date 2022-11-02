Contegra Construction Co. Completes Its Fourth Large Distribution Facility at Gateway Tradeport in Pontoon Beach, Ill.

Northpoint Development Grows Gateway Tradeport To 2.7 Million SF of Distribution Space in Three Years

Since launching in 2019, Gateway Tradeport in Pontoon Beach, Ill. has become home to 2.7 million square feet of distribution space. That after Contegra Construction Co. completed its fourth large distribution center at Northpoint Development’s 600-acre master planned industrial community. The new one million-square-foot Gateway Tradeport IV is built on a speculative basis to serve the region’s growing e-commerce market.

Located at 1202 Tradeport Parkway, Gateway Tradeport IV is constructed with tilt-up concrete panels. The facility features flexible space for multiple tenants, 40-foot clear height, 112 dock doors, fully equipped dock packages with 45,000-pound dock levelers, clerestory warehouse windows, efficient LED high-bay lighting with occupancy sensors and parking for 264 tractor-trailers and 752 cars. The distribution center is topped by a TPO roof with R20 insulation. Contegra is also performing tenant finishes.

Gateway Tradeport IV joins buildings I and II, each 544,000-square-feet, and the 624,000-square-foot building III – all built by Contegra. Contegra also made infrastructure improvements, extending public roads and gas, electric and water utilities to support Gateway Tradeport IV and future development. Northpoint’s master planned development can host more than 7.5 million square feet of distribution space.

Based in Edwardsville, Ill., Contegra is one of the St. Louis area’s largest general contractors and serves a national customer base that includes industrial, institutional, municipal, medical, multi-family, office and retail projects. Its capabilities include building developer and owner-driven projects and site development. Learn more at www.contegracc.com.

