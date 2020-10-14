Contegra Construction Co. Completes New 367,000 SF Headquarters for Melton Machine in Washington, Mo.

High Performance, Energy Efficient Design/Build Project Supports Manufacturer’s Expansion

Melton Machine & Control Company (MMCC) is celebrating its 50th anniversary with a new headquarters and manufacturing facility in Washington, Mo. Contegra Construction Co.’s design/build services completed the high performance, energy efficient 367,000-square-foot facility. The project more than doubles the size of MMCC’s current operations. It includes a 74,000-square-foot corporate office, training and conference space. The new facility replaces MMCC’s existing 154,000-square-foot building and is designed to improve collaboration and support with the firm’s nearby subsidiary, Computech Manufacturing Company.

“Our manufacturing zone supports much larger space needs for our customers, up to 150,000 square feet, to weld and assemble complex machinery components,” noted Melton Machine Vice President of Sales and Marketing Glenn Archer. “That in turn enables them to more efficiently integrate large assembly line components into the manufacturing operations they serve.” Archer also noted that the facility contains larger office space for Melton Machine’s growing staff. “A side benefit was the larger office was also highly adaptable to space employees far enough apart during the pandemic,” added Archer. Melton Machine employs 130 people with plans to grow its staff.

Located on a 42-acre site in Heidmann Industrial Park, the building features load bearing, insulated tilt-up panels accented with a brick façade and extensive perimeter windows for natural light. The main entry features a two-story curtainwall and an open lobby with a media wall and product display space. It also includes a large open stairway with a second level glass railing overlooking the lobby and leading to client and employee meeting spaces.

The building’s robust infrastructure and layout supports MMCC’s precision work designing and building automated robotic welding systems. It includes three overhead bridge cranes, paint booth, wash bay, extensive power distribution, compressed air and welding gas loop piping and flex drops for specialized automated arc welding machine product testing and fabrication areas.

“Building for engineers can be an exacting and challenging assignment,” said Archer. “Contegra did a great job because from the beginning they embraced our project as a true partnership, building our facility as if they were building it for themselves.”

The building is supported by energy efficient systems, including an upgraded insulated building envelope, fully climate controlled with an advanced mechanical system and LED lighting throughout.

The new building’s office component is comprised of a two-story boardroom, conference and training rooms – all featuring state-of-the-art audio-visual systems. It also features a catering prep and outfitted break area for facilitating various company functions.

Contegra made improvements to the site, including 290,000 cubic yards of rock blasting, to prepare space for an additional 225,000 square foot expansion in the future.

Joining Contegra on the project design team are Gray Design Group, 21 Design Group, Case Structural Engineering, RJP Electric, Wiegmann Associates, Heggemann Plumbing, Bi-State Fire Protection, and Washington Engineering & Architecture for design peer review.

Founded in 1970, Melton Machine & Control Company designs and builds automated welding systems for a variety of industries, including automotive. The employee-owned company moved to Washington, Mo. in 1976 and is now one of Franklin County’s leading manufacturing employers. Learn more at www.contegracc.com