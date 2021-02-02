Contegra Construction Co. Completes New CNB Bank & Trust in Glen Carbon, Ill.

CNB Bank & Trust is expanding its banking services with a new branch in Glen Carbon, Ill. Contegra Construction Co. completed the single‐story, 5,900‐square‐foot bank at 212 Evergreen Lane.

According to CNB, the Glen Carbon – Edwardsville area is one of the fastest‐growing regions in the Metro East. The new branch joins the bank’s St. Louis and Alton locations to serve the needs of Clayton, MO, the Metro East and Riverbend communities. CNB’s Glen Carbon branch offers a full suite of banking services to the community and hosts CNB’s wealth management team.

Contegra performed all the interior build out to create the new bank. It features two conference rooms, including a presentation room, huddle space, 15 private offices, a lunch area and learning space. The teller area in the bank lobby is framed by a decorative stone façade. The carpeted interior features drop ceilings and LED lighting throughout the bank. Contegra also performed plumbing and electrical infrastructure improvements.

CNB is a community bank headquartered out of Carlinville, Illinois, with a deep heritage of serving the needs of communities throughout Central Illinois since 1854. The Bank currently has 18 locations to better serve its customers: Alton; Brighton; Carlinville; Carrollton; Chapin; Clayton, MO; Glen Carbon, Hillsboro; Jacksonville (2); Jerseyville; Litchfield; Oak Forest; Palos Heights; Pittsfield; Taylorville; Tinley Park; and Virden. In addition to a wide variety of traditional banking services, CNB also offers farm management, investment, and trust services. For more information about CNB and its unique community-centered approach to banking, visit www.cnbil.com.

Based in Edwardsville, Ill., Contegra is one of the St. Louis area’s largest general contractors and serves a national customer base that includes industrial, institutional, municipal, medical, multi-family, office and retail projects. Its capabilities include building developer- and owner-driven projects and site development. Learn more at www.contegracc.com.