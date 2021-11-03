Contegra Construction Co. Completes New Distribution Center in Pontoon Beach, Ill.

Contegra Now Building One Million SF Spec Facility at Gateway Tradeport

Contegra Construction Co. has finished building its third large distribution center at Northpoint Development’s Gateway Tradeport in Pontoon Beach, Ill. It is now building a more than one million-square-foot distribution center for Northpoint at the development – the largest speculative distribution center ever built in the St. Louis area.

The just-completed 624,000-square-foot Gateway Tradeport III is designed for optimal throughput to deliver greater efficiency in storing and processing product. The 600-acre master planned Gateway Tradeport, which was launched in 2019, can host more than 7.5 million square feet of distribution space. With the completion of the third building at Gateway Tradeport, the development currently hosts more than 1.7 million square feet of distribution space, all of it built by Contegra. Contegra will deliver building four in 2022 to deliver a total of more than 2.7 million square feet of distributions space at the development.

Located at 1401 Tradeport Parkway, Gateway Tradeport III is constructed with tilt-up concrete panels. The facility features flexible space for multiple tenants, 40-foot clear height, 64 dock doors, fully equipped dock packages with 45,000 pound dock levelers, clerestory warehouse windows, efficient LED high-bay lighting with occupancy sensors and parking for 181 trailers. The distribution center is topped by a TPO roof with R20 insulati

As part of its assignment building the third distribution center, Contegra made a number of infrastructure improvements, extending public roads and gas, electric and water utilities. Contegra has previously built the first two 544,000-square-foot distribution centers at Gateway Tradeport.

Based in Edwardsville, Ill., Contegra is one of the St. Louis area’s largest general contractors and serves a national customer base that includes industrial, institutional, municipal, medical, multi-family, office and retail projects. Its capabilities include building developer and owner-driven projects and site development. Learn more at www.contegracc.com.

