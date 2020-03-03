Contegra Construction Co. Completes New Off-Campus Student Housing Serving Southern Illinois University at Edwardsville

With a 100 percent occupancy, the newly opened student housing complex called “The Reserve” is hugely popular with students at Southern Illinois University-Edwardsville (SIUE). General contractor Contegra Construction Co. completed the 486-bed housing complex developed by Cleveland-based Richland Residential. The development is comprised of nine buildings hosting two-bedroom, three-bedroom and four-bedroom units.

Located on a 15-acre site, The Reserve provides additional housing options to meet growing demands for off-campus living in close proximity to SIUE. It is located at the New Poag Road entry to the campus.

The wood frame construction is clad with brick and siding. Apartment units feature full kitchens, washers and dryers and ample living spaces.

A highlight of the student housing complex is a clubhouse with a number of amenities, including a workout room, study area, lounge/gaming room and leasing offices. Adjacent to the club house is a pool and separate bath house

Based in Edwardsville, Ill., Contegra is one of the St. Louis area’s largest general contractors and serves a national customer base that includes industrial, institutional, municipal, multi-family, office and retail projects. Its capabilities include building developer- and owner-driven projects and site development. Learn more at www.contegracc.com.