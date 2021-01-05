Contegra Construction Co. Completes Second Industrial Warehouse in Pontoon Beach, Ill.

Northpoint Development’s second large distribution facility at Gateway Tradeport in Pontoon Beach, Illinois is complete. Contegra Construction Co. built the 544,000-square-foot warehouse six months after completing the first distribution center at the development. Gateway Tradeport was launched in 2019. It is a 600-acre master planned industrial park with space to host more than 7.5 million square feet of distribution space.

Located at 1201 Tradeport Parkway, the warehouse is similar to the first building constructed by Contegra at Gateway Tradeport. It features space that can be divisible into 135,000-square-foot increments, 40-foot clear height ceilings, 56 dock doors, fully equipped dock packages with 45,000 pound dock levelers, Clerestory warehouse windows, efficient LED high-bay lighting with occupancy sensors and parking for 157 trailers. The facility is constructed with tilt-up concrete panels and is topped by a TPO roof with R20 insulation. JLL is handing the leasing.

As part of its assignment building both distribution centers, Contegra also made a number of infrastructure improvements to facilitate future development. That includes building a connector road to Route 111 and adding sewer and water mains and electrical infrastructure to power the site.

Based in Edwardsville, Ill., Contegra is one of the St. Louis area’s largest general contractors and serves a national customer base that includes industrial, institutional, municipal, medical, multi-family, office and retail projects. Its capabilities include building developer- and owner-driven projects and site development. Learn more at www.contegracc.com.