Contegra Construction Co. Completes Two Distribution Centers in Kansas City, Kan

The latest phase of Northpoint Development’s Turner Logistics Center in Kansas City, Kan. is complete with the addition of 919,080 square feet of space in two distribution centers. Contegra Construction Co. completed both buildings in tandem and has now built all three distribution centers at the growing 250-acre development. Turner Logistics Center hosts 1.3 million square feet of distribution space and has the capacity for three million square feet of Class A industrial space. It is adjacent to the newly created Turner Diagonal interchange with Interstate 70.

Contegra constructed both buildings of tilt-up concrete panels. Each features 36-foot clear height ceilings, a TPO roof with R20 insulation and energy efficient LED lighting and ESFR fire suppression systems. Building II is a 543,544-square-foot, cross dock facility featuring 54 dock doors, expandable to 80, and four drive in ramps. Parking is available for 284 vehicles and 137 trailers. The 375,536-square-foot Building III has 37 dock doors, two drive in ramps and is served by 371 parking spaces, including 12 ADA spaces. It also features a specialized storm water system to efficiently capture roof runoff.

As part of the construction of Building II, Contegra expanded 69th street north from its intersection at Orville Road to facilitate future development at Turner Logistics Center.

Contegra overcame challenges related to the bitter cold winter last winter by carefully monitoring temperatures for tilt-up pours, using hot water and additives as needed to hold thermal temperatures to properly cure the concrete

In 2020, Contegra built the first building at Turner Logistics, a 408,000-square-foot facility, and numerous infrastructure improvements to support future development.

Based in Edwardsville, Ill., Contegra is one of the St. Louis area’s largest general contractors and serves a national customer base that includes industrial, institutional, municipal, medical, multi-family, office and retail projects. Its capabilities include building developer- and owner-driven projects and site development. Learn more at www.contegracc.com.

