Contegra Construction Co. Targeting Early 2024 Completion for a One Million SF Distribution Center in Edgerton, Kan.

Logistics Park Kansas City, a major distribution hub in Edgerton, Kan., is adding another one million square foot distribution facility. Contegra Construction Co. is building Inland Port 9 for Northpoint Development at the 3,000-acre, master-planned development which was launched 10 years ago. The project will be completed in February 2024 and is the second distribution center at the development that Contegra has built for Northpoint.

Located at 30700 W. 183rd Street, Inland Port 9 is being constructed with tilt-up concrete panels and features a 40-foot clear height, 100 dock doors and four drive-through doors. It includes flexible space for a single tenant or multiple tenants with options for office space. The fully sprinklered facility will be topped with a TPO roof and includes eight make up air units and exhaust fans and 14 high volume low speed (HVLS) fans for continuous air circulation. Parking will be available for 479 cars and 352 trailers.

Contegra previously built an 850,000-square-foot distribution center for Northpoint at LPKC. The park currently hosts more than 14.4 million square feet of industrial space with the capacity for 30 million square feet of industrial buildings. It is anchored by BNSF Railway’s (BNSF) intermodal facility Learn more at www.logisticsparkkc.com.

Based in Edwardsville, Ill., Contegra is one of the St. Louis area’s largest general contractors and serves a national customer base that includes industrial, institutional, municipal, medical, multi-family, office and retail projects. Its capabilities include constructing developer and owner-driven buildings and site development. Learn more at www.contegracc.com.