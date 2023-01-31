Contegra Construction Completes 192,000 SF Distribution Center in Cumberland, Maryland.

Contegra Construction Co. has completed a new transport distribution center in Cumberland, Maryland. The 192,000-square-foot highly functional facility was built for Kansas City-based Jones Development.

Located at 12000 Mexico Farms Rd, in Cumberland, MD, the facility is constructed with tilt-up concrete panels and features 10,000 square feet of office space, 32-foot clear height, 56 dock doors, and is topped by a PVC roof. The interior is illuminated with LED high bay fixtures. Parking is available for 48 trailers and 262 automobiles.

Site challenges necessitated the building of a 35-foot tall retaining wall that runs for a half mile around three sides of the building, and a site stormwater filtration system to accommodate Maryland’s storm water requirements in place to preserve the Chesapeake Bay.

Based in Edwardsville, Ill., Contegra is one of the St. Louis area’s largest general contractors and serves a national customer base that includes industrial, institutional, municipal, medical, multi-family, office and retail projects. Its capabilities include building developer and owner-driven projects and site development. Learn more at www.contegracc.com.