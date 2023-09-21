Contegra Construction Completes 35,000 SF Expansion for Construction Supplier the Nu Way Companies in Troy, Ill.

The venerable Nu Way Companies is set to produce 15,000 tons of reinforcing steel or rebar annually in its new Troy, Ill. fabrication facility. Contegra Construction completed the 35,000-square-foot fabrication facility for the 68-year-old, family-owned business – one of the largest construction material and equipment suppliers in Metro St. Louis. The state-of-the-art facility quadruples Nu Way’s annual rebar production capacity, responding to significant demand for the reinforcing product in the construction industry.

NuWay FAB operates the new facility at 2454 Formosa Road in Troy, Ill. As construction was underway, NuWay says it was able to remain fully stocked despite stretches of unstable market conditions. The company met demand by aggressively buying and strategically managing inventory.

The new production facility features three overhead cranes and customizes rebar supplied by steel mills for all types of construction needs. The building features a 31,000-square-foot fabrication shop and 4,000 square feet of office space. The 21-foot clear height fabrication area has three bays and can process rebar on 3.5 ton coils and straight lengths up to 60-feet long. Each bay is served by an overhead crane, including a 16-ton magnetic crane and two five-ton cranes. The facility also has five drive-in doors.

The office space includes a conference room for presentations to customers and continuing education for employees. The facility also has two lunch rooms.

The building is constructed of tilt-up concrete panels and topped with a TPO roof hosting three rooftop industrial HVAC units.

Nu Way has supplied rebar for a number of notable area projects including the new MLS Stadium in Downtown St. Louis, Phillips 66 Wood River Refinery in Roxana, Ill., the Springfield Public School District in Springfield, Ill and numerous expansions for the region’s largest businesses including AB-InBev and BJC Healthcare.

Joining Contegra on the project are J.F. Electric, Vee-Jay Cement Contracting, Illinois Electric Works and Affton Fabricating and Welding Company.

Founded in 1955 by brothers Adolph Rhomberg and Arthur Rhomberg, Sr., Nu Way Concrete Forms has grown to become one of the region’s largest construction suppliers, manufacturing, selling, and renting concrete forms, equipment, and accessories. Headquartered in south St. Louis county, Nu Way also has facilities in Jefferson City, Jackson, and Wentzville, MO and Troy, IL, serving all of southern and central Missouri and southwestern and central Illinois. It employs more than 200 people. Learn more at www.nuwayinc.com

Based in Edwardsville, Ill., Contegra is one of the St. Louis area’s largest general contractors and serves a national customer base that includes industrial, institutional, municipal, multi-family, office and retail projects. Its capabilities include building developer- and owner-driven projects and site development. Learn more at www.contegracc.com.