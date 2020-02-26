Contegra Construction Completes EXO Lounge And Nail Bar in Edwardsville, IL

Successful Debut has Founder Planning Expansion Locally and Nationally

The first-of-its-kind EXO Lounge and Nail Barhas successfully launched in Edwardsville, Ill, drawing patrons from Illinois, Missouri and across the Midwest according to its founder Gina Gamblin. “It is an emergence of cultures and a true destination,” said Gamblin. “We are looking to expand locally and nationally.” EXO offers an elegant cocktail lounge with manicure, pedicure and other restorative services in space that is carefully designed for the senses. Contegra Construction Co. completed a more than 8,000-square-foot renovation to create the EXO Lounge and Nail Bar at the 157 Center complex. For more information, visit www.visitexo.com.

“The lounge offers endless possibilities for fun and relaxation for men and women and is open to the public for special events,” noted Gamblin. “It’s a place where woman can come for a girls night, guys can grab a drink after a long day golfing. The outdoor patio, due to launch in this spring will offer a relaxing vibe to enjoy a drink with friends.”

The cocktail lounge and nail bar work in harmony. The nail bar offers manicures, pedicures, eyelash extensions and waxing. From the European seating, customers enjoy a cocktail or beverage, ordering from EXO Lounge iPads at every station. It also features a specialized ventilation system at every station to vent fumes from nail polish. The lounge offers a relaxing social setting offering seasonal organic cocktails, mocktails, beer, wine and coffee. During the week, happy hour is from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. and live music is offered on the weekends.

Contegra’s renovation features elegant finishes, including recessed and vaulted ceilings accented with gold paneling and brightened with ornate chandeliers. Vibrant tile floor patterns enliven the nail bar. The Nail Bar also features a video wall and a state-of-the-art audio visual system. The lounge area features darker flooring, a black Cambria Quartz bar top, velvet seating and a 2,000-square-foot outdoor patio area with fire pits. Gamblin adds that seasonal aromas, fresh flowers, music and more create a soothing experience throughout the lounge and nail bar

The inviting entry features a white EIFS façade, a seamless black metal roof, Champaign bronze metal panels and a glass curtainwall to flood the interior with natural light. The 15-foot clearstory entrance is ornamented with a large chandelier.

“Contegra did a great job delivering on my vision, effectively managing the budget and the work of subcontractors,” said Gamblin.

Joining Contegra on the project were EXO Lounge designer Shannon Petrou Design, Nail Bar designer Chris Grodeon and Ponto Solutions, designer of the video wall and audio visual system.