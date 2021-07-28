Contegra Construction Completes icon Mechanical’s New HQ in Granite City, Ill.

icon Mechanical is expanding its business in a new 40,800-square-foot headquarters in Granite City, Ill. Contegra Construction Co. led a design/build team that completed the two-story headquarters, the latest addition to icon’s 10-building campus. In addition to hundreds of trade workers on projects, icon employs more than 150 people at its company campus.

“The new headquarters positions us to accommodate the future growth of our company,” said Tim Schaeffer, one of icon’s founders. “We were quickly outgrowing our former building so the completion of the new headquarters was very timely. It’s a fantastic facility and we’re thrilled with how it turned out.”

Located at 1616 Cleveland Boulevard in Granite City, the headquarters is a showcase for highly efficient building systems. Working with Contegra, icon used Revit 3-D Modeling to coordinate all building systems to deliver optimal energy efficiency.

The building is constructed of tilt-up concrete panels and features:

An atrium of polished concrete bathed in natural light from skylights and featuring an assembly room with “living room” seating for company gatherings and celebrations;

A perimeter of glass walled offices to allow more light to penetrate the building core;

LED lighting throughout and open interior workspace with clear sightlines to facilitate collaboration;

Exposed structural steel and ventilation systems in the ceiling as a nod to icon’s industrial clients and its prowess in HVAC systems. Likewise, two stairways feature structural steel handrails.

“We’ve worked with Contegra on numerous projects locally and nationally and know that their dedication to details delivers desired outcomes,” Schaeffer said. “Contegra understood our goals for the new headquarters from the very start of planning.”

The new headquarters was designed to blend in with icon’s campus which also features modular assembly; fabrication facilities for piping, high-purity systems, sheet metal, stainless steel, heavy metal and other specialty components, as well as a service and safety center; warehousing and additional office space.

At icon’s request the design/build team is made up of St. Louis area firms. Joining icon and Contegra on the project are Juneau Associates, civil engineer; Gray Design Group, architecture and interior design; Alper Audi, structural engineer; and a host of highly proficient subcontractors.

Founded in 1995, icon Mechanical has grown into one of the nation’s most innovative design-build and prefabrication/modularization mechanical engineering firms. The company employs around 500 professional and craft workers and has offices in St Louis, Missouri and Nashville, Tennessee, in addition to its Granite City, Illinois headquarters.

icon Mechanical is a full-service mechanical contractor, engineering and construction firm specializing in the design, fabrication, installation, modification, and ongoing service of process piping, power piping, industrial ventilation and commercial HVAC. Learn more at www.iconmech.com

Based in Edwardsville, Ill., Contegra is one of the St. Louis area’s largest general contractors and serves a national customer base that includes industrial, institutional, municipal, multi-family, office and retail projects. Its capabilities include building developer- and owner-driven projects and site development. Learn more at www.contegracc.com.

Share this: Tweet



