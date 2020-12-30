Contegra Construction Completes Improvements to MidAmerica St. Louis Airport in Mascoutah, IL

Contegra Construction Co. has completed a number of improvements to facilities and infrastructure at MidAmerica St. Louis Airport. The design/build project creates a Transitional Flight Training Facility for St. Clair County to support pilot training and aircraft maintenance.

Contegra built three 9,600-square-foot temporary hangers. The hangers include HVAC, fall protection system and power distribution for aircraft maintenance and training.

Contegra is also constructed an 8,400-square-foot temporary office and training facility. In addition, it added 1,300 square feet of space to the airport’s firehouse.

Infrastructure improvements include a quarter mile of gas, water, fire water, power, communications, and sanitary sewer for future hangar construction.

The project is Contegra’s fifth in the last three years for the aviation industry. Other recent projects have included work for West Star Aviation & aircraft maintenance and parts supplier AVMATS.

Based in Edwardsville, Ill., Contegra is one of the St. Louis area’s largest general contractors and serves a national customer base that includes industrial, institutional, municipal, multi-family, office and retail projects. Its capabilities include building developer- and owner-driven projects and site development. Learn more at www.contegracc.com.