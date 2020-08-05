Contegra Construction Targets Fall Completion for Warehouse in Mt. Vernon, Ill.

Mascoutah, Ill.-based Jung Warehousing, Inc. is adding a new warehouse to its transportation, warehousing and logistic services. Contegra Construction is building the 126,350-square-foot facility in Mt. Vernon, Ill., which will debut in fall 2020.

Located on a 26-acre site at 2620 Industrial Dr. in Mt. Vernon, the warehouse is being constructed of tilt-up concrete panels. It will feature a 36-foot clear height ceiling, 12 dock doors, one drive-in ramp and two trailer recessed docks, a bridge crane for loading and offloading trucks, LED lighting and a thermoplastic polyolefin (TPO) roof. The project will also feature office space and trailer parking.

Headquartered in Mascoutah, Ill., family-owned Jung Warehousing, Inc. is part of the Jung Companies. The Jung Companies are a group of transportation related entities designed to offer their customers a complete supply chain solution. In 2002 Jung Warehousing, Inc. expanded their business into Mt. Vernon, Il with a 45,000 square foot warehouse. Jung’s presence in Mt. Vernon has continued to grow and with the addition of the new facility Jung Warehousing, Inc. will have over 500,000 square feet of warehouse space in Mt. Vernon, IL. Other Jung Companies, Jung Truck Service, Inc. and Jung Transport, LLC. have also grown their operations in Mt. Vernon, IL since 2002. For more information, visit www.jungtruck.com.

Based in Edwardsville, Ill., Contegra is one of the St. Louis area’s largest general contractors and serves a national customer base that includes industrial, institutional, municipal, medical, multi-family, office and retail projects. Its capabilities include building developer- and owner-driven projects and site development. Learn more at www.contegracc.com.