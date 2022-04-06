Contegra Construction Targets Fall Completion of Edwardsville Distribution Facility for EQT Exeter

Contegra Construction Co. is advancing the newest large distribution facility emerging at Gateway Commerce Center in Edwardsville, Ill. The 800,000-square-foot speculative distribution warehouse is being built for EQT Exeter and will be completed in the fall of this year.

Located at 5710 Inner Park Dr., the distribution facility is being constructed of tilt-up concrete panels and will feature 146 dock doors and four drive-through doors. The facility will be topped by a TPO roof and feature a specialized HVAC system with multiple exhaust fans and louvers to optimize the recirculation of fresh air in the massive facility every hour. Parking is available for 206 trucks and 538 cars. The facility is illuminated by LED high bay fixtures and includes 3,300 square feet of office space.

EQT Exeter is a global real estate solutions provider with 300 million square feet across 1,500 buildings under management. EQT Exeter acquires, develops, leases and manages logistics, office, life science and residential real estate properties. Operating across the Americas, Europe and Asia, EQT Exeter has over 300 real estate specialists in 45 offices globally. Learn more at www.eqtexeter.com.

Based in Edwardsville, Ill., Contegra is one of the St. Louis area’s largest general contractors and serves a national customer base that includes industrial, institutional, municipal, multi-family, office and retail projects. Its capabilities include building developer- and owner-driven projects and site development. Learn more at www.contegracc.com.

