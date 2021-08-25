Contractor Hosting 3rd Annual Walk to Honor, Remember Military Suicide Victims

By KERRY SMITH, EDITOR, ST. LOUIS CONSTRUCTION NEWS AND REVIEW MAGAZINE

St. Peters-based Wright Construction Services is inviting individuals and companies to participate in a 22-mile walk in support of veterans’ organizations and their efforts to eliminate veterans’ lives lost to suicide.

The contractor’s 501c3 arm, Building Change, is spearheading the “22 Strong” fundraiser to raise money and awareness for several nonprofit military charities: Focus Marines Foundation, Gateway Blue Star Mothers, Got Your Six Support Dogs, the Joshua Chamberlain Society, Mission 22 and St. Charles County Veterans Museum.

Wright Construction VP Shelli Wright said the event has raised more than $60,000 over the past two years. Participants are invited to walk 22 miles in person at an early morning event in St. Peters on Saturday, Sept. 11 or to walk virtually over the next two weeks, logging their miles to reach the 22-mile goal.

“The purpose of this walk is to show our support of U.S. military service members who have served, who currently serve and for those who have sacrificed everything in service to their country,” said Wright. “A distance of 22 miles was chosen to represent the 22 veterans who commit suicide each and every day – a statistic we are fighting to eliminate.”

To register for the in-person walk or the virtual event, go to https://runsignup.com/Race/MO/SaintPeters/22Strong.

Registered walkers will meet at Wright Construction’s headquarters, 11 Lami Industrial Drive in St. Peters, at 5am on Sept. 11 to register. The walk begins at 6am. Virtual walkers are urged to register today to begin logging their walking miles now through Sept. 11.

“Individuals from 18 states have already registered for our 2021 virtual walk,” said Laura Paskoff, race director. “More than 200 people participate in the entire event every year. Last year during the pandemic, we hosted solely virtual event and saw 143 walkers log a total of 7,698 miles. For in-person walkers, there will be rest stops every four to five miles, pick-up vehicles and Sugarfire Smokehouse in St. Charles is donating lunch. We encourage everyone to join us.”

