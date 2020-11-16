Partnership to Provide Job Training/Employment for Veterans. Missouri Governor Parson and NFL Hall of Famer & Official Spokesperson for Missouri’s National Veterans Memorial Highlight Construction Job Opportunities for Vets

Perryville rolled out the red carpet earlier today for veterans seeking employment and Missouri’s contractors seeking workers. Robinson Construction, a design-build contractor and major employer in Southeast Missouri and Western Kentucky, hosted a morning event announcing the new Contractors at the Wall partnership between the Associated General Contractors of Missouri (AGCMO), The Wake Foundation and Three Rivers College.

Missouri Governor Mike Parson and NFL Hall of Famer Jackie Smith, official spokesman for Missouri’s National Veterans Memorial, were both on hand for the announcement. Following lunch, the veterans and other guests toured the nearby Memorial, a life-sized replica of the Vietnam Veterans Memorial in Washington, D.C.

According to Len Toenjes, CAE, president of AGCMO and chairman of the Missouri Workforce Development Board, the new program is designed to help fill the critical shortage of construction workers in southeast Missouri while also providing training and good paying jobs for veterans.

“Unemployment among veterans has more than doubled since September of 2019, with an average length of unemployment of 23.8 weeks,” said Toenjes. “At the same time, 80 percent of Missouri contractors are struggling to fill positions, and we have immediate construction jobs to fill. This program is a win/win for everyone.”

Interested veterans’ information will be offered to local employers after they complete the six-week Heavy Highway Constructor Level 1 certificate program at Three Rivers College. Additionally, The Wake Foundation has received a $500,000 grant to help cover the cost of the first three months of employment for veterans who continue with full-time employment with contractors in southeast Missouri.

For information on the program or to apply, contact Jackson Bostic, AGCMO district representative, Southeast Missouri, at 573-429-5278 or JLbostic@agcmo.org

The Associated General Contractors (AGC) of Missouri represents the united voice of the construction industry throughout the state of Missouri. AGC of Missouri represents over 500 commercial, industrial, heavy and highway contractors, industry partners and related firms in 110 counties across the state of Missouri. Last month, AGCMO was named large Chapter of the Year by AGC of America. AGCMO operates offices in St. Louis, Jefferson City and Springfield. Visit: www.agcmo.org

The Wake Foundation is a Veterans Service Organization and a non-profit 501c3 with partners across the countries that are all dedicated to the continuing support and are for our brave men and women who have served and those who have been wounded in battle. They are dedicated to helping our wounded veterans and those American soldiers battling fatigue, depression and Post Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD). The foundation is built around one common goal – to increase veteran involvement with the outdoors and provide logistical support for rehabilitative programs to give back to those who have fought so hard and continue to fight daily. Visit: www.wakefoundation.org

Three Rivers College is committed to contributing to the quality of life in Southeast Missouri with quality, affordable higher education opportunities and community services that support and encourage the economic, civic, and cultural vitality of the region. For more information about college and workforce programs and upcoming events, visit trcc.edu.

Missouri’s National Veterans Memorial is a newly formed, nonprofit 501(c) (3) organization based in Perryville, Mo., that is dedicated to honoring our nation’s veterans. The memorial began as the vision of several local veterans and citizens who wanted to honor and respect their fellow brothers-and-sisters-in-arms, including those currently serving. Visit: www.mnvmfund.org