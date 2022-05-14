CREW-St. Louis Annual Networking Awards Will Honor Industry Leaders

CREW-St. Louis will honor the achievements of industry leaders at its 17th Annual Networking Awards Event on May 11 at Olive + Oak in Webster Groves.

Each year, CREW (Commercial Real Estate Women) recognizes a group of women who have advanced the commercial real estate industry through their leadership, accomplishments, and service to the St. Louis region. The 2022 awardees will be announced on April 21.

CREW launched the networking awards in 2006 with the goals of influencing the success of the industry, showcasing the power of networking, and demonstrating the organization’s support to the community.

In 2015, they added the Woman of Influence Award to recognize a local professional who, through her leadership and vision, has made a positive impact on the industry. Previous recipients include Carolyn Kindle Betz of St. Louis City SC in 2021 and Maxine Clark, founder and former CEO of Build-a-Bear and current CEO of the Clark-Fox Foundation, in 2020.

“We look forward to shining a light on the women in St. Louis who are shaping the built environment,” said Stacey Kamps, CREW Board of Directors president and CEO/President of Koch Development Co. “These women honor our industry every day with their hard work, their vision, and their commitment to their communities. It’s only fitting that we honor them.”

In addition to the Woman of Influence Award, the organization will present the New Member of the Year Award, CREW Impact Award, Career Advancement for Women Award, Economic Impact Award, and Leadership in Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion within the industry.

This year’s event will be held May 11 from 5:30 to 8:00 p.m. at Olive + Oak, 216 Lockwood, 63119. The registration deadline is April 27. Visit crewstl.org for full details.

CREW-St. Louis advances, educates, and supports women to influence the commercial real estate industry. CREW-St. Louis furthers its mission through leadership, excellence, influence, community, and advancement. With more than 200 members from nearly every discipline in commercial real estate, CREW-St. Louis stands as one of the largest of CREW Network’s more than 75 chapters across the globe.

