CREW St. Louis Appoints 2020 Officers & Directors

The St. Louis chapter of CREW (Commercial Real Estate Women) announced its executive officers and board directors for 2020.
CREW-St. Louis officers for 2020, including their respective companies, are:
- President, Tracy Howren, UMB Bank
- President Elect/CREW Network Delegate, Nancy Petersen, Enterprise Bank
- Immediate Past President, Michelle Yates, Lawrence Group
- CREW Network Delegate, Stacey Kamps, Koch Development
- Secretary, Angie Drumm, Carmody MacDonald
- Treasurer, Mickey Warriner, Jacobs
Board directors for 2020, and their respective companies, are:
- Sharon Henderson, Lawrence Group
- Dawn Humphreys, First American Title
- Christine Ramsdell, St. Charles County
- Rebecca Randolph, Brinkmann Constructors
- Erin Torney, Colliers International
- Erin Valentine, McCarthy Building Companies, Inc.
CREW-St. Louis is one of the largest of CREW Network’s global chapters. Its more than 200 members come from all disciplines in commercial real estate. The mission of CREW-St. Louis is to advance, educate and support women to influence the region’s commercial real estate industry. For more information, visit www.crewstl.org. Follow CREW-St. Louis on Twitter @CREWSTL.