CREW St. Louis Appoints 2020 Officers & Directors

The St. Louis chapter of CREW (Commercial Real Estate Women) announced its executive officers and board directors for 2020.

CREW-St. Louis officers for 2020, including their respective companies, are:

President, Tracy Howren, UMB Bank

Board directors for 2020, and their respective companies, are:

Sharon Henderson, Lawrence Group

Dawn Humphreys, First American Title

Christine Ramsdell, St. Charles County

Rebecca Randolph, Brinkmann Constructors

Erin Torney, Colliers International

Erin Valentine, McCarthy Building Companies, Inc.

CREW-St. Louis is one of the largest of CREW Network’s global chapters. Its more than 200 members come from all disciplines in commercial real estate. The mission of CREW-St. Louis is to advance, educate and support women to influence the region’s commercial real estate industry. For more information, visit www.crewstl.org. Follow CREW-St. Louis on Twitter @CREWSTL.