CREW St. Louis Appoints 2020 Officers & Directors

Published on in Associations/News/People
Tracy Howren
Nancy Petersen

The St. Louis chapter of CREW (Commercial Real Estate Women) announced its executive officers and board directors for 2020.

CREW-St. Louis officers for 2020, including their respective companies, are: 

  • President, Tracy Howren, UMB Bank
  • President Elect/CREW Network Delegate, Nancy Petersen, Enterprise Bank
  • Immediate Past President, Michelle Yates, Lawrence Group
  • CREW Network Delegate, Stacey Kamps, Koch Development
  • Secretary, Angie Drumm, Carmody MacDonald
  • Treasurer, Mickey Warriner, Jacobs

Board directors for 2020, and their respective companies, are:

  • Sharon Henderson, Lawrence Group
  • Dawn Humphreys, First American Title
  • Christine Ramsdell, St. Charles County
  • Rebecca Randolph, Brinkmann Constructors
  • Erin Torney, Colliers International
  • Erin Valentine, McCarthy Building Companies, Inc.

CREW-St. Louis is one of the largest of CREW Network’s global chapters. Its more than 200 members come from all disciplines in commercial real estate. The mission of CREW-St. Louis is to advance, educate and support women to influence the region’s commercial real estate industry. For more information, visit www.crewstl.org. Follow CREW-St. Louis on Twitter @CREWSTL.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

*