CREW-St. Louis Appoints 2021 Officers & Directors

The St. Louis chapter of CREW (Commercial Real Estate Women) announced its executive officers and board directors for 2021.
CREW-St. Louis officers for 2021, including their respective companies, are:
- President, Nancy Petersen, Enterprise Bank and Trust
- President Elect, Stacey Kamps, Koch Development
- Immediate Past President, Tracy Howren, UMB Bank
- CREW Network Delegate, Angie Drumm, Carmody MacDonald
- Secretary, Erin Valentine, McCarthy Building Companies Inc.
- Treasurer, Mickey Warriner, Jacobs Inc.
Board directors for 2021, and their respective companies, are:
- Alice Benner, Bamboo Equity Partners
- Sharon Henderson, Lawrence Group
- Dawn Humphreys, First American Title
- Sarah Luem, Capes Sokol
- Molly Studer, Gershman Commercial Real Estate
- Erin Torney, Colliers International
CREW-St. Louis is one of the largest of CREW Network’s global chapters. Its more than 200 members come from all disciplines in commercial real estate. The mission of CREW-St. Louis is to advance, educate and support women to influence the region’s commercial real estate industry. CREW Network exists to transform the commercial real estate industry by advancing women globally. For more information, visit www.crewstl.org. Follow CREW-St. Louis on Twitter @CREWSTL.