CREW-St. Louis Appoints 2021 Officers & Directors

The St. Louis chapter of CREW (Commercial Real Estate Women) announced its executive officers and board directors for 2021.

CREW-St. Louis officers for 2021, including their respective companies, are:

President, Nancy Petersen, Enterprise Bank and Trust

Nancy Petersen, Enterprise Bank and Trust President Elect, Stacey Kamps, Koch Development

Stacey Kamps, Koch Development Immediate Past President, Tracy Howren, UMB Bank

Tracy Howren, UMB Bank CREW Network Delegate, Angie Drumm, Carmody MacDonald

Angie Drumm, Carmody MacDonald Secretary, Erin Valentine, McCarthy Building Companies Inc.

Erin Valentine, McCarthy Building Companies Inc. Treasurer, Mickey Warriner, Jacobs Inc.

Board directors for 2021, and their respective companies, are:

Alice Benner, Bamboo Equity Partners

Sharon Henderson, Lawrence Group

Dawn Humphreys, First American Title

Sarah Luem, Capes Sokol

Molly Studer, Gershman Commercial Real Estate

Erin Torney, Colliers International

About CREW-St. Louis

CREW-St. Louis is one of the largest of CREW Network’s global chapters. Its more than 200 members come from all disciplines in commercial real estate. The mission of CREW-St. Louis is to advance, educate and support women to influence the region’s commercial real estate industry. CREW Network exists to transform the commercial real estate industry by advancing women globally. For more information, visit www.crewstl.org. Follow CREW-St. Louis on Twitter @CREWSTL.