CREW-St. Louis Appoints 2022 Officers & Directors

The St. Louis chapter of CREW (Commercial Real Estate Women) announced its executive officers and board directors for 2022.

CREW-St. Louis officers for 2022, including their respective companies, are:

President, Stacey Kamps, Koch Development

Stacey Kamps, Koch Development President Elect, Angie Drumm, Carmody MacDonald

Angie Drumm, Carmody MacDonald Immediate Past President, Nancy Petersen, Enterprise Bank and Trust

Nancy Petersen, Enterprise Bank and Trust CREW Network Delegate, Erin Valentine, McCarthy Building Companies Inc.

Erin Valentine, McCarthy Building Companies Inc. Secretary, Cindy Bambini, CannonDesign

Cindy Bambini, CannonDesign Treasurer, Jane Maddox, Anders CPAs + Advisors

Board directors for 2022, and their respective companies, are:

Alice Benner, Bamboo Equity Partners

Melody Cooper, Gray Design Group

Sarah Luem, Capes Sokol

Ellen Mannion, Balke Brown Transwestern

Jen Nevil, Lamar Johnson Collaborative

Molly Studer, Gershman Commercial Real Estate

CREW-St. Louis is one of the largest of CREW Network’s global chapters. Its 270 members come from all disciplines in commercial real estate. The mission of CREW-St. Louis is to advance, educate and support women to influence the region’s commercial real estate industry. CREW Network exists to transform the commercial real estate industry by advancing women globally. It does this by looking outward to bring more women into the industry, highlighting member successes and serving as a key resource to its members and the industry. CREW Network members represent nearly all disciplines of commercial real estate – every type of expert required to “do the deal.” Members comprise more than 12,000 commercial real estate professionals. For more information, visit www.crewstl.org. Follow CREW-St. Louis on Twitter @CREWSTL.

Share this: Tweet



