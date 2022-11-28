CREW-ST. Louis Appoints 2023 Officers & Directors

The St. Louis chapter of CREW (Commercial Real Estate Women) announced its executive officers and board directors for 2023.

CREW-St. Louis officers for 2023, including their respective companies, are:

President, Angie Drumm, Carmody MacDonald

President-Elect/CREW Network Delegate, Erin Valentine, McCarthy Building Companies Inc.

Immediate Past President, Stacey Kamps, Koch Development

Secretary, Molly Studer, Gershman Commercial Real Estate

Treasurer, Jane Maddox, Anders CPAs + Advisors

CREW Network Delegate, Sarah Luem, Capes Sokol

Board directors for 2023, and their respective companies, are:

Cindy Bambini, Cannon Design

Melody Cooper, Gray Design Group

Michelle Hamilton, Commercial Real Estate Professional

Jenna Knatt, CI Select

Ellen Mannion, Balke Brown Transwestern

Jen Nevil, Lamar Johnson Collaborative

CREW-St. Louis is one of the largest of CREW Network’s global chapters. Its 278 members come from all disciplines in commercial real estate. The mission of CREW-St. Louis is to advance, educate and support women to influence the region’s commercial real estate industry. CREW Network exists to transform the commercial real estate industry by advancing women globally. It does this by looking outward to bring more women into the industry, highlighting member successes and serving as a key resource to its members and the industry. CREW Network members represent nearly all disciplines of commercial real estate – every type of expert required to “do the deal.” Members comprise more than 12,000 commercial real estate professionals. For more information, visit www.crewstl.org. Follow CREW-St. Louis on Twitter @CREWSTL.

Photo Above: (L to R): Erin Valentine, President-Elect/CREW Network Delegate; Angie Drumm, President; and Stacey Kamps, Immediate Past President. Standing, from left, are: Ellen Mannion, Director; Melody Cooper, Director; Jane Maddox, Treasurer; Jen Nevil, Director; Michelle Hamilton, Director; Molly Studer, Secretary. Not shown: Sarah Luem, CREW Network Delegate; Jenna Knatt, Director; and Cindy Bambini, Director.