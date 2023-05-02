CREW-St. Louis Names Winners

By KERRY SMITH, EDITOR, ST. LOUIS CONSTRUCTION NEWS AND REVIEW MAGAZINE

The St. Louis chapter of Commercial Real Estate Women has honored the outstanding achievements of its members and other female commercial real estate professionals at its 18th annual awards event held April 26.

Each year, CREW-St. Louis recognizes a cadre of women who have advanced the commercial real estate industry regionwide through leadership, accomplishments and service.

“Each year, we come together to celebrate women for their contributions to the commercial real estate industry and to the regional economy,” said Angela Drumm, president of the CREW-St. Louis Board of Directors and principal at Carmody MacDonald, P.C. “Each awardee has helped to elevate women in the industry, which improves our business community in a unique way. We honor them for their expertise and commitment to our mission.”

Here are the 2023 honorees:

New Member of the Year Award – Rebecca Thessen, Commercial Real Estate Broker, L3 Corporation

Career Advancement for Women Award – Pat Guichet, Senior Design and Construction Project Manager, SSM Health

Leadership in Diversity, Equity, Inclusion – Helen Lee, Principal, Tao + Lee Architects

Economic Impact – Armory STL and CREW Members Liz Austin (Green Street Real Estate Ventures), Addie Bunting (Wies Offsite), Sarah Luem (Capes Sokol) and Michelle O’Toole (O’Toole Design)

Woman of Influence – Yaphett El-Amin, President, Efficacy Consulting and Development

CREW Impact Award – Erin Valentine, Vice President, Business Development, McCarthy Building Companies, Inc.

CREW-St. Louis began honoring women with this awards event in 2006 with the goals of influencing the success of the commercial real estate industry, showcasing the power of networking and demonstrating the organization’s support to the St. Louis region.