CREW-St. Louis Recognizes Members, Carolyn Kindle Betz with Networking Awards

Members lauded for contributions to organization’s mission; Kindle Betz receives honors as Woman of Influence in St. Louis region

The St. Louis chapter of CREW (Commercial Real Estate Women) continued its tradition of honoring members with its 16th Annual Networking Awards. In addition to members, CREW-St. Louis presented its sixth annual Woman of Influence Award to Carolyn Kindle Betz. The award recognizes a female leader who has impacted the commercial real estate industry through her leadership, accomplishments and service to the St. Louis region.

The awards ceremony took place on Aug. 26 at La Verona at the Marketplace in St. Louis. Maxine Clark, Founder and Former Chief Executive Officer, Build-A-Bear Workshop, and CEO and President at Clark-Fox Foundation, served as the master of ceremonies. Clark was honored in 2020 as CREW-St. Louis’ Woman of Influence.

Share this: Tweet



