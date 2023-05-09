CREW St. Louis Signature Event – Building the Human for Tomorrow with Cassi Chandler

How emerging advances in technology will present challenges for the future of work

Cassi Chandler is an innovator, strategist, investigator, and leader who has broken barriers, led diverse teams, and built cultures of motivational leadership and inclusivity at some of the world’s most important organizations, including Bank of America and the FBI. In a career that has included many “firsts” across the U.S. government and financial services industries, she served as the FBI’s first African American female special agent assistant director as well as the Bureau’s first female national spokesperson and director of public and community affairs. The founder, president, and CEO of Vigeo Alliance – a leadership and talent risk management partner helping organizations elevate their cultures through diversity and inclusion – Chandler is dedicated to helping organizations position themselves for success by building more diverse and inclusive cultures that thrive.

