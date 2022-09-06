CREW-ST. LOUIS to Hold 4th Annual Trivia Night

Benefit supports CREW Network Foundation

Looking for a challenge? Looking for a fun evening? Looking for a chance to win prizes? Well, look no further than the CREW-St. Louis 4th Annual Trivia Night.

The St. Louis chapter of CREW (Commercial Real Estate Women) will hold the festivities at 7 p.m. on Sept. 17. The Trivia Night will be held at M1Bank, located at 7 North Bemiston Avenue in Clayton. Several prizes will be awarded during the night as part of the “Fun and Games” theme. Tables of eight can be purchased for $500.

Proceeds benefit the CREW Network Foundation. Established in 1998, CREW Network Foundation is the only organization dedicating its resources solely toward transforming the commercial real estate industry by advancing women globally.

The foundation provides resources to bring more women into commercial real estate with scholarships and programs that educate women and girls about the career opportunities available to them. Additionally, programs create mentoring relationships for those new to the industry. Through the foundation, CREW Network remains the leading publisher of research on women in commercial real estate.

About CREW-St. Louis

CREW-St. Louis is one of the largest of CREW Network’s global chapters. Its 275 members come from all disciplines in commercial real estate. The mission of CREW-St. Louis is to advance, educate and support women to influence the region’s commercial real estate industry. CREW Network exists to transform the commercial real estate industry by advancing women globally. It does this by looking outward to bring more women into the industry, highlighting member successes and serving as a key resource to its members and the industry. CREW Network members represent nearly all disciplines of commercial real estate – every type of expert required to “do the deal.” Members comprise more than 12,000 commercial real estate professionals. For more information, visit www.crewstl.org. Follow CREW-St. Louis on Twitter @CREWSTL.

