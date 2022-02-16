CREW-St. Louis Virtual Workshop Introduces Students to Careers, Opportunities in Commercial Real Estate

The St. Louis chapter of CREW (Commercial Real Estate Women) will hold a virtual program for students to discuss the roles and professions offered in the industry. The workshop is geared for high school and college students exploring career options.

3rd Annual Commercial Real Estate 101 Workshop

Time: 2:00 p.m. – 4:30 p.m.

Date: Friday, Feb. 25

Place: Virtual Program (Zoom information in email confirmation)

Cost: Free for Members and Students/Nonmembers

Registration: https://crewstl.org/events

Program outline:

Designed to reach students exploring their options, the introduction to commercial real estate highlights the wealth of careers and opportunities offered in the industry. CREW-St. Louis members in several disciplines – architecture, finance, law, brokerage and more – will discuss their career paths and roles. Additionally, the program will highlight the industry’s diversity initiatives. The program will provide a networking opportunity for students and industry professionals.

About CREW-St. Louis

CREW-St. Louis is one of the largest of CREW Network’s global chapters. Its 275 members come from all disciplines in commercial real estate. The mission of CREW-St. Louis is to advance, educate and support women to influence the region’s commercial real estate industry. CREW Network exists to transform the commercial real estate industry by advancing women globally. It does this by looking outward to bring more women into the industry, highlighting member successes and serving as a key resource to its members and the industry. CREW Network members represent nearly all disciplines of commercial real estate – every type of expert required to “do the deal.” Members comprise more than 12,000 commercial real estate professionals. For more information, visit www.crewstl.org. Follow CREW-St. Louis on Twitter @CREWSTL.

