Crystal Grant Named Senior Operations Manager for Missouri American Water

Missouri American Water recently named Crystal Grant as St. Louis Senior Operations Manager.

In this position, she oversees field customer service and the construction and maintenance teams throughout St. Louis County, the largest community served by the company. Grant has been with the American Water family for 24 years. In 1998, she began with the system conversion and implementation team. Since then, she has worked as a Senior Education and Development Specialist in American Water’s Customer Service Center, Operations Support Supervisor for Illinois American Water, and Employee Relations Business Partner and Human Resources Business Partner for American Water. Grant holds a bachelor’s degree in business, bachelor’s degree in computer science, and master’s degree in teaching from Webster University.

Missouri American Water, a subsidiary of American Water (NYSE: AWK), is the largest investor-owned water utility in the state, providing high-quality and reliable water and wastewater services to approximately 1.5 million people. For more, visit missouriamwater.com and follow Missouri American Water on Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn and Instagram.

With a history dating back to 1886, American Water (NYSE:AWK) is the largest and most geographically diverse U.S. publicly traded water and wastewater utility company. The company employs approximately 6,400 dedicated professionals who provide regulated and regulated-like drinking water and wastewater services to an estimated 14 million people in 24 states. American Water provides safe, clean, affordable and reliable water services to our customers to help keep their lives flowing. For more, visit amwater.com and follow American Water on Twitter, Facebook and LinkedIn.

