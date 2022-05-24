Dan Cole Joins Landco Construction

Dan Cole recently joined Landco Construction as project manager. He has 25 years of project management and quality assurance experience. Cole oversees the delivery of projects from pre-construction through occupancy, meeting project goals and working collaboratively with clients and partners to create innovative, successful project outcomes. He has managed a variety of public, private and government projects ranging from smaller interior and exterior renovations to the ground up construction of 385 residential units for a government privatized housing complex. He also serves as golf tournament event coordinator for the Jason Motte Foundation.

Since 2001, Landco Construction has built innovative interior projects with a strong reputation for collaboration, consistency and service. A Woman-Owned Business Enterprise (WBE), Landco is led by President Linda Bernhard and a talented, experienced team of project managers and craftspeople. Landco’s vision is to build a collaborative team-approach environment. It’s why Landco has received multiple ASA Contractor of the Year awards, and why it’s consistently among the top construction companies in St. Louis. For more information, visit landco-construction.com or follow us on LinkedIn.

