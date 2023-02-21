Dardenne Prairie Luxury Apartments Wrapping in Mid-March

By KERRY SMITH, EDITOR, ST. LOUIS CONSTRUCTION NEWS AND REVIEW MAGAZINE

Midas Construction is completing construction of a five-building, 180-unit luxury apartment community in Dardenne Prairie. Dardenne Luxury Apartments on the Prairie is a $65 million project spearheaded by developer/owner Mia Rose Holdings, LLC.

Midas Construction Project Manager Paul Hayhurst says the project, located at the crossroads of Bryan Road and Missouri Route 364. “Tenants are already in the first three buildings,” Hayhurst said. “We anticipate turning over the development to the owner in mid-March.”

The project broke ground in October 2021. Installing utilities in mid-winter proved to be a surmountable challenge, according to Hayhurst.

Creative use of elements that were once principal features of the site’s former identity as a longstanding farm are being repurposed within the amenity and common spaces of Dardenne Luxury Apartments. Examples of this are the use of former corrugated steel grain bins that will accent the bar area on the development’s pool patio to capture the character of the former farm. Reuse of large, curved barn light fixtures that once brightened hay lofts will now accent the community’s clubhouse and other areas. Photo imagery of the farm will also adorn the walls of the development.

As part of a fully integrated live, work play community, the Dardenne Luxury Apartments features a resort-style pool and sun deck, outdoor lounge, clubhouse with a conference room, outdoor gathering areas, coffee bar, fitness center, bicycle racks, large dog park, garages and more.

Joining Midas Construction on the project are architect Rosemann & Associates, P.C. and civil engineer Premier Design Group.

In addition to the luxury apartment buildings, villas and retail space are planned to be built by Benton Homebuilders.