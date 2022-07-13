Dark Light Design Continues Growth with Addition of New Designers

After launching their St. Louis office in April of last year, Seattle-based lighting design firm, Dark Light Design, is pleased to announce three new key hires to support their continued growth and expanding national presence.

Dark Light Principal Ron Kurtz says, “We’re thrilled to welcome these three talented people to Dark Light Design. The wide variety of project experiences and passion for light they possess greatly enhances our already robust capabilities.

Julia Gordon

Julia Gordon adds her substantial design experience as Senior Lighting Designer to support the Midwest and nationwide expansion. Gordon’s more than 25 years experience in lighting encompasses a wide variety of project types including casinos, convention center, airports, residential, commercial, retail, financial institutions, houses of worship, and theatres. Gordon is a professional member of the Illuminating Engineering Society of North America (IES) and holds a Bachelor of Fine Arts from Emerson College in Boston, MA. Prior to joining Dark Light, she worked on many award-winning projects including the Minnesota State Capitol Interior Restoration, Saenger Theatre in New Orleans, LA, and W Hotel-Foshay in Minneapolis, MN.

Erin Gilbert

Erin Gilbert has also joined Dark Light as Project Manager. Gilbert has over 15 years of experience designing large healthcare projects, corporate headquarters, and higher education projects across the Midwest. Gilbert is LEED AP certified and earned her Bachelor of Science in Electrical Engineering from Ohio Northern University. She is currently pursuing her LC Certification.

Oliver Littleton

Also joining Dark Light as Lighting Designer is Oliver Littleton. Littleton has 8 years of professional lighting experience in architectural and theatre lighting design, and event lighting. Littleton received his Bachelor of Fine Arts in Theatre Design & Technology and Lighting Design from Adelphi University and a Master of Fine Arts in Lighting Design from the University of Cincinnati.

Dark Light is a woman owned (WBE) lighting design firm with offices in Seattle and St. Louis. Established in 2008, Dark Light serves owners, developers, and the design community to enhance the built environment through the application of light. For more information, visit www.darklight-design.com.

