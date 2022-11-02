Dark Light Design Receives WBENC Certification

Dark Light Design, a lighting design firm with offices in Seattle and St. Louis, is proud to announce they have been officially certified by the Women’s Business Enterprise National Council (WBENC).

Woman-owned since its inception in 2008, Dark Light has previously been recognized at state and regional levels with certification by the state of Washington as WBE (Woman Owned Business) and DBE (Disadvantaged Business Enterprise), WBE in Missouri; Small, Women-owned, and Minority-owned Business (SWaM) in Virginia, and as a Small Contractor and Supplier by King County, Washington.

Achieving this national certification, however, means something more to Dark Light founder and principal Jill Cody who says, “It’s been one of my principles since founding Dark Light to create a culture of inclusion and equity. Being recognized by the WBENC affirms our ongoing commitment as a company that values equal opportunity for all while acknowledging that the inclusion of women and minorities in our industry remains an area for growth.”

Dark Light is a woman owned (WBE) lighting design firm with offices in Seattle and St. Louis. Established in 2008, Dark Light serves owners, developers, and the design community to enhance the built environment through the application of light. For more information, visit www.darklight-design.com.

