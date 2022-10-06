Decorative Concrete Council Winners

The Decorative Concrete Council (DCC), a specialty council of the American Society of Concrete Contractors (ASCC),St. Louis, Mo., has announced the winners of its 14th annual Decorative Concrete International Awards competition. The winners were recognized at ASCC’s Annual Conference, September 29, 2022, in Cleveland, OH.

Colorado Hardscapes, Greenwood Village, CO won the WOW! Award, best overall project, for the USAFA Air Gardens, a restoration project to return the Air Force Academy’s Air Gardens, what had been the focal point of the cadet parade grounds, to its former glory.

The area is a 600-foot grid of concrete, landscaping, and pools. After 46 years laying dormant, Colorado Hardscapes was tasked with replacing the Air Garden’s walkways, bridges, and pool copings, and refurbishing the pools themselves.

Over a mile of exposed finished vertical edges of copings and walkways, and 15 bridges, required innovative forming and finishing techniques. The layout throughout the Academy grounds is at multiples of seven, resulting in having to sawcut all paving into 21-inch “tiles.”

Other winners are:

Cast-In-Place Stamped, Over 5,000 SF: 1st Place, Connecticut Bomanite Systems, Bethel, CT, for Downtown Danbury Transit Development.

Cast-In-Place Stamped, Over 5,000 SF, 2nd Place, Alchemy Concrete, Inc., Amherst Junction, WI, for The Manor.

Cast-In-Place Stamped, Under 5,000 SF, 1st Place, Beyond Concrete, Keyport, NJ, for Dennis Collins Park.

Cast-In-Place Stamped, Under 5,000 SF,

2nd Place, Bomanite International Ltd., Quezon City, Cubao, NCR, Philippines, for Café Sawaloka.Polished Concrete & Overlays, Over 5,000 SF

1st Place, Burgess Concrete Construction, Inc., Moline, MI, for Fruitport Community Schools – High School Addition & Renovation.

Polished Concrete & Overlays, Over 5,000 SF, 2nd Place, Musselman & Hall, Kansas City, MO, for Westview Elementary.

Polished Concrete & Overlays, Under 5,000 SF, 1st Place, Phaze Concrete, Cedar City, UT, for Phaze Concrete Office Lobby.

Polished Concrete & Overlays, Under 5,000 SF, 2nd Place, Jeffco Concrete Contractors, Tuscaloosa, AL, for Ferguson Center Starbucks.

Cast-in-Place Special Finishes, Over 5,000 SF:

1st Place, Trademark Concrete Systems, Camarillo, CA, for Academy Museum of Motion Pictures.Cast-in-Place Special

Finishes, Over 5,000 SF, 2nd Place, Largo Concrete,

Tustin, CA, for Rady Shell at Jacobs Park.

Cast-in-Place Special Finishes, Under 5,000 SF, 1st Place, Architectural Concrete Construction, Louisville, KY, for Norton Children’s Healing Garden.

Cast-in-Place Special Finishes, Under 5,000 SF, 2nd Place, T.B. Penick & Sons, San Diego, CA, for Sunnyvale Sedimentary Wall.

Vertical/Facades, Over 5,000 SF, 1st Place, Unlimited Designs, Salt Lake City, UT, for ASU – Interdisciplinary Science & Technology Bldg. 7.

Vertical/Facades, Over 5,000 SF, 2nd Place, Largo Concrete, Tustin, CA, for Apex.Concrete Artistry, Over 5,000 SF, 1st Place, Bomanite International Ltd., Quezon City, Cubao, NCR, Philippines for Carnival Square Halong City.Concrete

Artistry, Over 5,000 SF, 2nd Place, T.B. Penick & Sons, San Diego, CA, for San Diego Children’s Zoo – Wildlife Explorers Basecamp.

Concrete Artistry, Under 5,000 SF, 1st Place, Fuscardo Concrete, Weirton, WV, for Rebecca Fuscardo Booth at Deco-Crete Expo.

Concrete Artistry, Under 5,000 SF, 2nd Place, Gilbane Bldg, Co., Phoenix, AZ, for City of Surprise Safety Evidence & Readiness Center Art Installation.

Multiple Applications, Over 5,000 SF, 1st Place, Hyde Concrete, Pasadena, MD, for Tidewater Farmhouse.Multiple Applications, Over 5,000 SF, 2nd Place, Colorado Hardscapes, Greenwood Village, CO, for Lone Rock Retreat.

Multiple Applications, Under 5,000 SF, 1st Place, Deco-Crete Supply, Orrville, OH,for The Orchard.

Stained & Dyes, Over 5,000 SF, 1st Place, Desco Coatings of Alberta, Ltd., Edmonton, Alberta, Canada, for Fort Edmonton Park Indigenous Peoples Experience. Stained & Dyes, Over 5,000 SF, 2nd Place, Dancer Concrete Design, Ft. Wayne, IN, for Roanoke Elementary School.Stained & Dyes, Under 5,000 SF, 1st Place, Bob Harris, Structural Services, Inc., Waxahachie, TX, and Lee Ann Harris, Decorative Concrete Institute, Temple, GA, for Decorative Concrete Institute Facility. Stained & Dyes, Under 5,000 SF, 2nd Place, Captivating Concrete Creations, Tawas City, MI, for The Selman Estate.

Architectural Cast-in-Place Concrete Structures, Over 5,000 SF, 1st Place, Colorado Hardscapes, Greenwood Village, CO, for USAFA Air Gardens.

Architectural Cast-in-Place Concrete Structures, Over 5,000 SF, 2nd Place, Largo Concrete, Tustin, CA, for Apex.

Architectural Cast-in-Place Concrete Structures, Under 5,000 SF, 1st Place, Bomanite Artistic Concrete & Pools, El Paso, TX, for Weststar Tower.

Architectural Cast-in-Place Concrete Structures, Under 5,000 SF, 2nd Place, Raffin Construction Co., Chicago, IL, for Brighton Park Waste Transfer Station Barrier Wall.



Cementitious Overlays, Over 5,000 SF, 1stPlace, T.B. Penick & Sons, San Diego, CA, for Legoland Lego Movie World.

Cementitious Overlays, Over 5,000 SF, 2nd Place, Texas Bomanite, Dallas, TX, for Hotel Drover.



Cementitious Overlays, Under 5,000 SF, 1st Place, Sundek of San Antonio, San Antonio, TX, for Aloft Hotel.

Cementitious Overlays, Under 5,000 SF, 2nd Place, Sundek National Accounts, Grand Prairie, TX, for Wayne State University.

Decorative Resinous Coatings, Over 5,000 SF, 1st Place, Decorative Concrete of Virginia, Lynchburg, VA, for Runk & Pratt.

Decorative Resinous Coatings, Over 5,000 SF, 2nd Place, Birmingham Decorative Concrete, Leeds, AL, for Caliber Gear.

Decorative Resinous Coatings, Under 5,000 SF, 1st Place, Decorative Concrete of Virginia, Lynchburg, VA, for Smith Mountain Lake Garage.

Project Video, 1st Place, Desco Coatings of Alberta, Ltd., Edmonton, Alberta, Canada, for Fort Edmonton Park Indigenous Peoples Experience.

The DCC is composed of contractors, manufacturers, and suppliers of decorative concrete products and is dedicated to improving the technical and business expertise of the contractors that pursue this specialty market. For more information go to http://www.ascconline.org or call (866) 788-2722.

