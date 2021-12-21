Developer Named for Container-on-Vessel Port in Jefferson County

By KERRY SMITH, EDITOR, ST. LOUIS CONSTRUCTION NEWS AND REVIEW MAGAZINE

Container-on-vessel barge service to the Midwest is sailing closer to fruition.

Texas-based Hawtex Development Corporation announced Dec. 17 it will spearhead development of a state-of-the art intermodal container-on-vessel port facility in Herculaneum, Jefferson County, in collaboration with Fred Weber/Riverview Commerce Park LLC. The project will integrate a 300-acre adjacent parcel owned by The Doe Run Company. The site was chosen due to its proximity as one of the most northern locations along the Mississippi River.

The new port will serve as a critical link in the new all-water, north-south trade lane connecting the Midwest and the St. Louis region to the lower Mississippi River for worldwide exporting and importing of containerized cargo.

“Through this new collaboration with our partners here in Jefferson County, Hawtex is looking forward to leading the development team,” said James Hurley, Hawtex president. “Early next year we hope to meet with and confirm service requirements for a number of St. Louis-based and regional beneficial cargo owners.”

Other key stakeholders in the development effort include the Jefferson Port Authority, Jefferson County, Bi-State Development, American Patriot Holdings LLC/American Patriot Container Transport LLC and APM Terminals.

Stakeholders expect the new port facility to be operational in late 2024.

