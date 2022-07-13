Developers and Regional Leaders Host Ribbon Cutting for Lofts on the Square in Belleville

$14 million re-development of historic building in Downtown Belleville’s Public Square is providing affordable housing and independence for dozens of seniors who are already calling the development home

Mike Lundy, Executive Director of the Southwestern Illinois Development Authority (SWIDA) and other SWIDA representatives; David Dodson, CEO of Bywater Development, Illinois Senator Chris Belt, Belleville Mayor Patty Gregory, Former Belleville Mayor Mark Eckert, representatives from the Illinois Housing and Development Authority, Holland Construction Services and PNC Bank, and invited guests on Wednesday, July 13, 2022 at 10 a.m. at Lofts on the Square, 16 S. Illinois Street, Belleville, IL 62220

Investment of $14.2 million has transformed the former Meredith Home/Hotel Belleville into an exciting new affordable senior housing development featuring apartment living immediately on Belleville’s Downtown Public Square. The six-story building, which is listed on the National Register of Historic Places, officially opened in fall of 2021, but the continuing COVID-19 pandemic resulted in the related celebration being delayed. The building is now home to 47 currently occupied studio, one-and two-bedroom apartments and a host of other great amenities for older adults seeking an independent lifestyle with convenient access to restaurants, retail, entertainment venues, recreational locations, employment centers and medical facilities around the Downtown Belleville region. The event featured brief remarks, light refreshments and a long-overdue ceremonial ribbon cutting to mark the successful delivery of this landmark project. Another highlight of the event was the special presentation to the family of former SWIDA Chairman Jim Nations, who played a key role in bringing this development to fruition but sadly passed away in September 2020.

