Devin Schild joins Wiegmann Associates as Chief Financial Officer

Devin Schild of Warson Woods, MO has joined Wiegmann Associates as Chief Financial Officer (CFO). Schild replaces long-time CFO, Dan Ebert who is retiring in October after 10 years with Wiegmann Associates.

As CFO, Schild will lead all accounting functions for the St Louis-based mechanical contractor’s project construction and HVAC service work. He also will oversee Wiegmann’s overall financial management and growth strategy. He will establish the company’s financial plans, policies and accounting practices and also maintain fiscal records, prepare financial reports and implement effective financial strategies, systems and controls. In addition, he will oversee insurance, treasury and human resources functions.

Schild brings 10 years of experience in public accounting with a focus on construction and manufacturing market sectors. He holds a Bachelor of Science in Accounting and a Master of Accountancy from the University of Missouri.

Wiegmann Associates is a St. Louis-based mechanical contractor and a national leader in design/build HVAC projects. Since 1995, Wiegmann Associates has engineered and installed innovative, energy-saving and cost-efficient HVAC solutions, refrigeration systems and automation controls for clients in a wide range of industries, including senior living, food and beverage distribution, warehouse, healthcare, commercial and industrial. For more information, visit www.wiegmannassoc.com or call (636) 940-1056.