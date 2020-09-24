Dr. Linda Little Named Assistant Director of the IBEW/NECA Electrical Industry Training Center in St. Louis

Dr. Linda Little, who for more than 20 years has taught and helped shape the curriculum for IBEW apprentices, has been named assistant director of the IBEW/NECA Electrical Industry Training Center in St. Louis. The 79-year-old training center is jointly operated by the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers (IBEW) Local 1 and the St. Louis Chapter of the National Electrical Contractors Association (NECA). It has trained more skilled and safe electricians and communication technicians in Missouri than any education program in the state.

“Dr. Little has taught and guided countless apprentices through our training program and helped shape the curriculum to respond to rapidly advancing technology in our industry,” said Frank Jacobs, business manager, IBEW Local 1. “She was instrumental in developing the Electric Vehicle Charging Station Training Program (EVITP) for our National Joint Apprenticeship and Training Committee (NJATC). It is now the standard for the industry nationwide.”

“Beyond her help advancing NJATC curriculum, Dr. Little has also played an important role in ensuring the National Electrical Code reflects the highest safety standards in our industry,” notes Doug Martin, executive vice president, St. Louis Chapter NECA. Dr. Little remains chairman of the National Electrical Code Panel #13, having served on the panel since 2005. She is the first female IBEW member in the history of the IBEW international union to chair a National Fire Protection Association (NFPA) Electrical Code Panel. She also serves as vice chairman of the St. Louis County Electrical Code Review Committee.

Dr. Little received her doctor of philosophy in curriculum and instruction from Saint Louis University. Her published doctoral thesis explored the “Importance of High School Mathematics for Building Trades Electrical Apprenticeship Training Programs.” She also earned master’s degree in educational administration from Lindenwood University and a degree in mathematics from Fontbonne College.

“We had many fine candidates for assistant director, but Dr. Little has extraordinary education credentials and a professional background as a teacher and advocate shaping our industry’s service to the nation’s electrical and communication needs,” said Dennis Gralike, IBEW/NECA Electrical Industry Training Center director.

Dr. Little’s teaching certifications includes secondary and post high school certifications in engineering science, chemistry, mathematics, and vocational education. Dr. Little passed the state exam for Missouri High School Principal Certification in 2007. Her professional affiliations include the International Association of Electrical Inspectors, the National Fire Protection Association, the Missouri Vocational Teachers Association, and the National Association for Supervision and Curriculum Development.Dr. Little also serves on the Underwriter’s Laboratories (UL) Electrical Council and a STP – Standards Technical Panel and its Mechanism for Safeguarding Impartiality Panel. She has served on the council since 2005 under the recommendation of IBEW International President Ed Hill.

“Especially with all the challenges of Covid-19, the business and civic community can rest assured that Dr. Little’s selection as assistant director will fortify the already robust training program Director Dennis Gralike has in place,” noted Jim Curran, executive vice president, Electrical Connection. “We are seeing so much greater demand for the newer technology including enhanced connectability, cybersecurity, robotics, green energy and smart infrastructure. Dennis Gralike and Dr. Linda Little will deliver that highly skilled and safe workforce that is essential to meeting the rapid changes, including disruptive technologies, shaping our future.”

