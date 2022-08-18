Draper and Kramer Announces Opening of Moda at The Hill in St. Louis’ The Hill Neighborhood

New 225-unit amenity-rich rental development in historic district welcomes first move-ins

Draper and Kramer, Incorporated, has announced the completion of Moda at The Hill, a new 225-unit rental development at 2100 Boardman St. in St. Louis’ historic The Hill neighborhood. Located just south of Interstate 44 and west of Kingshighway Boulevard, the community is 33% pre-leased and nearly 25% occupied since welcoming first residents just a month and a half ago.

The four-story apartment building offers a mix of modern one- and two-bedroom units ranging from 600 to 1,200 square feet, a full suite of hospitality-inspired amenities and above-ground garage parking for 250 vehicles. Rents start at $1,373 per month.

“The neighborhood response to Moda at The Hill opening its doors has been tremendous and reflects the anticipation there is for a modern, amenity-rich rental option that simply hasn’t been available until now in this unique area,” said Todd Bancroft, president and CEO of Chicago-based Draper and Kramer. “The appeal of The Hill as a destination to visit, have a great meal and socialize with family and friends has stood the test of time. Now, introducing Moda here reframes this historic district for people interested in calling this vibrant, walkable neighborhood home, yet seeking the convenience and amenities of rental living.”

According to James Elsman, development manager for Draper and Kramer, the first residents that have moved in at Moda this summer are already taking advantage of the lifestyle the property offers. Amenities at the community, which are all centered around the lobby to create a lively, hospitality-style atmosphere, include lounge areas for gathering and socialization, a fitness center with yoga studio, resident game room, coworking spaces and pet care facilities. Outdoors, residents have access to an on-site dog park, large, landscaped courtyard with a resort-style pool and hot tub, as well as cabanas, grilling stations and fire pits. Other conveniences include complimentary Wi-Fi in common areas, bike storage and 24-hour emergency maintenance.

“We thought about the resident experience in terms of expanding beyond the walls of each individual apartment. Our goal was to amplify a community lifestyle through on-site amenities, opportunities for social engagement, and connection to everything the surrounding neighborhood has to offer,” said Elsman. “The result is an exceptional live, work, play environment where residents can entertain friends, meet their neighbors, walk to nearby shops or simply have a comfortable and beautifully designed space to work or relax.”

Individual residences at Moda also offer modern features and finishes, including kitchens with granite countertops, stainless steel appliances and subway tile backsplashes; in-unit laundry; plank-style flooring throughout; secure fobbed access; and private balconies or terraces in select units.

Residents also appreciate the community’s central location within walking distance to a variety of local restaurants, shops, markets and parks, and a short drive from downtown St. Louis and nearby employment centers such as the medical district surrounding Barnes-Jewish Hospital. It is also in proximity to Missouri Botanical Gardens and St. Louis’ renowned Forest Park, home to the St. Louis Zoo and St. Louis Art Museum.

Moda at The Hill is part of a larger 11-acre master plan, led by Draper and Kramer, that also includes single-family homes from McBride Homes and a community park space. It is the third new-construction multifamily development Draper and Kramer has built in St. Louis, following EVO Apartments and EVO Flats, which are both located in the suburb of Richmond Heights.

For leasing information, visit www.modaatthehill.com.

