Draper and Kramer’s Moda at The Hill in St. Louis Nearing Full Lease-Up

Moda at The Hill, a new 225-unit rental community at 2100 Boardman St. in St. Louis’ historic The Hill neighborhood, has reached a major milestone by surpassing the 90 percent leased mark in less than a year. Located just south of Interstate 44 and west of Kingshighway Boulevard, the property welcomed its first residents in July 2022. The developer is Draper and Kramer.

The four-story apartment building offers a mix of modern studio, one- and two-bedroom units ranging from 600 to over 1,200 square feet, a full suite of hospitality-inspired amenities and above-ground garage parking for 250 vehicles. Rents start at $1,342 per month.

“There has been steady interest in Moda at The Hill since its opening last summer, and with the strong leasing environment in the St. Louis market this spring – paired with a property that offers something quite unique for this location – we have significantly exceeded our projections for signed leases and move-ins at this point and are on track to reach full occupancy well ahead of schedule,” said Todd Bancroft, president and CEO of Chicago-based Draper and Kramer. “The Hill’s appeal as a walkable, vibrant, live-work-play community is reflected in the quick leasing trajectory as well as the overwhelmingly positive resident feedback we’ve received so far. It’s exciting to see a new wave of residents discovering this neighborhood and appreciating having an amenity-rich rental option like Moda in this historic district.”

According to Bancroft, the sought-after live-work-play lifestyle that is attracting residents to Moda is due in large part to its amenity offerings, which are all centered around the lobby to create a lively, hospitality-style atmosphere. They include lounge areas for gathering and socialization, a fitness center with yoga studio, resident game room, coworking spaces and pet care facilities. Outdoors, residents have access to an on-site dog park and large, landscaped courtyard with a resort-style pool, hot tub, cabanas, grilling stations and fire pits. Other conveniences include complimentary Wi-Fi in common areas, bike storage and 24-hour emergency maintenance.

Individual residences at Moda also offer modern features and finishes, including kitchens with granite countertops, stainless steel appliances and subway tile backsplashes; in-unit laundry; plank-style flooring throughout; secure fobbed access; and private balconies or terraces in select units.

Residents also appreciate the community’s central location within walking distance to a variety of local restaurants, shops, markets and parks, and a short drive from downtown St. Louis and nearby employment centers such as the medical district surrounding Barnes-Jewish Hospital. It is also close to Missouri Botanical Gardens and St. Louis’ renowned Forest Park, home to the St. Louis Zoo and St. Louis Art Museum.

Moda at The Hill is part of a larger 11-acre master plan, led by Draper and Kramer, that also includes single-family homes and townhomes from McBride Homes and a community park space. It is the third new-construction multifamily development Draper and Kramer has built in St. Louis, following EVO Apartments and EVO Flats, which are both located in the suburb of Richmond Heights.