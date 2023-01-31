Drive-Thru Cannabis Store Opens in St. Louis’ Cherokee District

By KERRY SMITH, EDITOR, ST. LOUIS CONSTRUCTION NEWS AND REVIEW MAGAZINE

ViolaMO opened its second St. Louis location and its first drive-thru cannabis dispensary in St. Louis on February 1.

The Chicago-based, multi-state operator founded by Al Harrington and Dan Pettigrew celebrated its newest dispensary site at 3420 Iowa Street in downtown St. Louis. VMO is a partnership with former NBA player Larry Hughes and Village Brands.

VMO has an existing storefront dispensary location at 2001 Olive Street, across the street from the new MLS stadium.

“Since founding, our mission has been to bring diversity to the cannabis market while providing opportunities for those most impacted by the war on drugs to support their families legally,” said Harrington, who serves as the company’s chairman and CEO. “I’m proud to finally bring that to the people of Missouri with my brother Larry.”

The firm’s longer-term strategy includes constructing a separate cultivation and manufacturing facility in St. Louis and hire approximately 200 racially diverse employees from across the region.