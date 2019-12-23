Edgemicro Signs Agreement with Murphy Company to Provide Data Center Support Services Across all U.S. Sites

Murphy Company Will Provide NOC, Remote Hands, Predictive/Preventative Maintenance, Incident Response and Other Services for EdgeMicro Customers

EdgeMicro has selected Murphy Company as its nationwide partner for a range of data center support services within its Micro Data Center (MDC) implementations across the U.S. Murphy is a highly-respected, 100+ year old, 4th-generation, family-owned mechanical contractor. Murphy’s Data Center Services group is a leader in supporting mission critical IT environments. Murphy will provide 24/7/365 Network Operations Center (NOC) services for EdgeMicro as well as support customers with remote hands, preventative and predictive maintenance, incident response and other data center support services.

Murphy currently operates in over 40 states supporting over 1000 sites through its network of mission critical contractors. Murphy will immediately begin supporting the facilities that EdgeMicro has deployed in its first three markets: Austin, Raleigh and Tampa. Murphy will also support the 30 additional sites that EdgeMicro will launch over the next 36 months.

“Murphy has been at the forefront of supporting mission critical facilities for decades, and its data center services team has unmatched experience. They are an ideal partner for supporting our MDCs and our customers’ needs,” said Loren Zweig, Vice President of Operations at EdgeMicro. “We chose Murphy for a number of reasons, including their outstanding track record in the data center and mission critical systems industry. That experience includes working with a long list of companies in regulated industries that must adhere to stringent compliance requirements. But the most important reason is that the Murphy team gets it. They understand how to operate facilities simply and effectively, they have a ‘get ‘er done’ attitude, and they will be a seamless extension of the EdgeMicro team.”

Eric Gottschlich, Director of Data Center Services at Murphy is excited for the partnership as well: “One of the things that stood out at the beginning of our conversations with EdgeMicro is their focus on the needs of their customers. The EdgeMicro team’s mindset aligns with our own philosophy, which is about supporting the customer’s business objectives not simply their physical assets. Murphy supports the data centers and mission critical facilities of many of the largest companies in North America, and our experience will make our team an asset to each of the companies that use EdgeMicro MDCs.”

“This partnership with Murphy is a major milestone for our company, and I’m really excited to have its outstanding team working with us,” said Mike Hagan, CEO of EdgeMicro. “One of the things that makes Murphy such an important partner is their geographic reach. As EdgeMicro scales up from where we are now to hundreds of MDCs in the U.S., Murphy’s geographic reach will ensure that we can provide the same high standard of service, consistency and quality no matter where our customers want to be — not to mention the potential to develop a framework to, one day, support thousands of MDCs internationally.”

EdgeMicro is an edge colocation company launched in 2017 dedicated to delivering on the promise of edge computing. Founded by an elite team with telecommunications and data center expertise with a simple yet innovative solution, EdgeMicro is deploying hundreds of network-neutral, modular data centers that deliver the scale and flexibility required at the edge. visit www.edgemicro.com.

A division of Murphy Company, one of the nation’s largest mechanical contractors with offices in St. Louis and Denver, Murphy Data Center Services provides nationwide strategic integration of all crucial facility infrastructure components. From consulting to design build and preventative maintenance, we are your one-stop data services company. visit www.murphynet.com/services/data-center-services/