Education First FCU Celebrates Ribbon Cutting

Rosedale branch reopens its doors with a new design

NewGround, a St. Louis-based innovative architecture, design, and project management firm, recently celebrated the ribbon cutting for Education First Federal Credit Union’s (FCU) newly renovated branch in Beaumont, Texas on February 13.

Originally designed and constructed over 20 years ago to replicate the credit union’s Lamar University branch design, the remodeled 8,500 square foot freestanding branch now incorporates the branded elements of Education First FCU’s headquarters and Laurel Street branch.

With a new exterior entrance and doors, the building features painted brick to match the headquarters building across the street. Updated interior elements include a new cash bar that replaces the traditional teller line, a new hospitality bar, and all new office furniture. All HVAC and lighting systems were also upgraded.

NewGround provided architecture, engineering, construction management, environmental graphics, and digital signage services for this Rosedale branch renovation.

Steve Clark, Regional Vice President of Business Development at NewGround, attended the ribbon cutting ceremony alongside numerous Education First FCU board members, management, and staff.

“We are proud to partner with Education First FCU on the remodel of their Rosedale branch in Beaumont, and we can’t wait to see how this transformation helps them master the power of their space,” said Kevin Blair, President and CEO at NewGround.

NewGround is the industry thought-leader in strategy, innovative design, and project management, and has been for over 100 years. For more information, visit NewGround at www.newground.com.